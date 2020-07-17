76,731 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NYSE:CVE opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.67. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

