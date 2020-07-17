700 Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Shares of COF stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

