673 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 673 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,513.64 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,577.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1,037.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,444.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,364.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,589.81.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

