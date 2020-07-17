6,400 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,688.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

