610 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,428,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,726,000 after purchasing an additional 428,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 951,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 170.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,070,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 432.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after purchasing an additional 296,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.