60,070 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after buying an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,458,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 3,709,924 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

