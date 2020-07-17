5,864 Shares in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 27.6% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 600,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,619,000 after purchasing an additional 129,660 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 7.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 7.7% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 20.1% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 79,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 7.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

