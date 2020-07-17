5,019 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,054,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 898,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,042,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 357,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,285,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The business had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 54,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,702,030.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 106,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,422 shares of company stock valued at $20,980,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

