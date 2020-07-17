4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Trading Up 5.9%

4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) shares were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $39.98, approximately 873,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 952,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

4Licensing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

