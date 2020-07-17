4,953 Shares in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chegg by 700.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,842,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,206 shares in the company, valued at $17,052,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,481,580.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,151 shares of company stock valued at $19,337,435. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHGG opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. Chegg’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

