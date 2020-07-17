4,508 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.