44,478 Shares in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 283.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,596,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vector Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vector Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 51,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

NYSE:VGR opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.99. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

