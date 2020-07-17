421,919 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 421,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cabot Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,368,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,953,000 after purchasing an additional 486,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,994,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $23.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COG. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

