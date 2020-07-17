40,342 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $58.20 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

