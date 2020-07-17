3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDD. Cfra reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

3D Systems stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $798.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.58.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 3D Systems by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 727,647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 3D Systems by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 302,391 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in 3D Systems by 12,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 151,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 150,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

