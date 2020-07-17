3,886 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,445,000 after buying an additional 197,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,973,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.