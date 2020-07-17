3,540 Shares in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 129.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 342.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 207.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.24.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

