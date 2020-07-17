3,482 Shares in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,800,000 after purchasing an additional 77,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,065,000 after purchasing an additional 265,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,135 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. CSFB reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.22.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

