34,000 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,771.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $14,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000.

Shares of SDS stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

