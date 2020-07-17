30,000 Shares in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aptinyx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 7,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

APTX opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Aptinyx Inc has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,540.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

