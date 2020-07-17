2,721 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,497 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 884,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 870,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 207,355 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,423,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 313,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

INSP stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $102.62.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $8,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,750. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.