2,721 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,497 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 884,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 870,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 207,355 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,423,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 313,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $8,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,750. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
