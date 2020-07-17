2,700 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 845,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,833,000 after buying an additional 219,780 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

