2,554 Shares in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 38.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 31.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.04. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

