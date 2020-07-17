2,532 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after buying an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,211,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,061,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 295.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after buying an additional 724,851 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 968,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,053,000 after buying an additional 86,009 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 927,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,866,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $143.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

