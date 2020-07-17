246 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.58.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $132.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

