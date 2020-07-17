24,061 Shares in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Fortis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 40,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Fortis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $4,292,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTS shares. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

NYSE FTS opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

