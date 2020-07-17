2,389 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

