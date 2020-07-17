2,307 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,307 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,884 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 4.0% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Xilinx by 3,821.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 0.5% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 175,894 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $115,743.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,443,673. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.