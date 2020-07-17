2,132 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

TLT opened at $167.12 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.96 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.74.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

