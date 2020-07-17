21,318 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of HealthStream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in HealthStream by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after buying an additional 52,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HealthStream by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 133,141 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 221,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSTM. BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $702.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.48.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

