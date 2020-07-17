1Spatial (LON:SPA) Trading 2.3% Higher

1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.28), 33,243 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 101,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 million and a PE ratio of -16.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.05.

1Spatial Company Profile (LON:SPA)

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software products and solutions, and related consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Geospatial and Cloud segments. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

