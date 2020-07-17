18,782 Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after buying an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after buying an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after buying an additional 10,695,387 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE:ENB opened at $30.98 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

