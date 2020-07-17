1,805 Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,865,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 331.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $118.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $68.95 and a twelve month high of $120.95.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

