1,763 Shares in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Paylocity by 1,585.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after buying an additional 551,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Paylocity by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after buying an additional 299,457 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,362,000 after buying an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,762,000 after buying an additional 238,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $24,349,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total value of $60,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,440 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,183. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $137.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.87.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

