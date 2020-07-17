1,598 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

Shares of CARR opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

