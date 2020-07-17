143,637 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,843,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,170,000 after buying an additional 754,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 835,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after buying an additional 240,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. G.Research cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

NYSE:LYV opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

