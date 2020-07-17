14,352 Shares in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 53,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

