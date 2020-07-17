140 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $959.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.11 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,074.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $866.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $733.00 to $843.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $728.19.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.