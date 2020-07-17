13,704 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $35.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

