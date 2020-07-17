12,932 Shares in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MATW shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Matthews International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

In other news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matthews International stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. Matthews International Corp has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $624.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $374.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.59 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.