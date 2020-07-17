11,413 Shares in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $12,306,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 3.96.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

