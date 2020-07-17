10,363 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of MO opened at $41.00 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

