10,314 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

