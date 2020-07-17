-$1.11 EPS Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 562.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

