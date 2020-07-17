-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $596,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $81,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 652,929 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,495 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,093,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 463,570 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $18.23 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

