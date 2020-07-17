$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Bancorpsouth Bank reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

BXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,213,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,340,000 after purchasing an additional 571,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 241.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

