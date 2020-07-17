$0.14 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTMI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In related news, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $26,955.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,625.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $31,172.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,498.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,401 shares of company stock valued at $136,163 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

