$0.04 EPS Expected for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,227.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,748.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fradin Roger purchased 69,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $654,029.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 168,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 119,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,559. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after buying an additional 145,581 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 37.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.92. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.