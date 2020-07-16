Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Down 6.1%

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.75, 25,578,327 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 22,361,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zynga from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $308,402.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,535.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $113,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 857,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,770.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,024 shares of company stock worth $3,629,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Zynga by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 58.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 12.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

