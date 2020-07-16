Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Lowered to $48.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.62.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of ZYME opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. Zymeworks has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 63,553 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zymeworks by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.